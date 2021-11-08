According to Cop26 President Alok Sharma, climate pledges must be kept.

As the business end of the negotiations approaches, conference president Alok Sharma has stated that countries must deliver on the commitments they made last week at the Cop26 meetings.

The UN climate talks are in their second week, with ministers coming for the political stage, as well as an emphasis on support for poorer nations dealing with climate change on Monday.

It comes after leaders and countries agreed to a number of actions last week, ranging from combating deforestation to curbing coal power and reducing methane emissions in order to avoid severe global warming.

Mr Sharma acknowledged that reaching consensus among almost 200 countries – required for agreement under the UN climate system – would be difficult, but that progress made last week showed a “constructive mood” among negotiators.

Countries’ announcements last week may or may not be incorporated in their national plans for action this decade, putting the world on course to miss the internationally agreed-upon target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius to avert the worst effects of climate change.

Negotiators are attempting to reach an agreement in Glasgow on a “cover decision” that would outline how countries will bridge the gap between their current emission reduction goals and what is required to avoid temperature rises of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Vulnerable countries are pressing for governments to review their plans, known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs), on an annual basis to bridge the gap, while others are opposed to speeding up the process from its current five-year cycle.

“We have a unique opportunity to reach a historic outcome here in Glasgow, and I am dedicated to bringing countries together to develop an agreement that ensures we see more action this decade, helping to keep the 1.5C temperature target within reach,” Mr Sharma added.

He stressed the importance of speed in the talks, saying, “Last week, countries made commitments that will all contribute to protect our world, but they must be delivered on and accounted for.”

One of the concerns up for discussion is ensuring that countries increase their ambition this decade, as well as financing for poorer countries to develop cleanly and manage with climate impacts, as well as funds for them to deal. “Summary ends.”