According to claims, flood defenses can help avert £568 million in losses each year.

According to a new analysis, river flood defenses avert losses of £568 million every year, demonstrating the critical necessity to maintain them.

Flood risk specialists at JBA Risk Management conducted a research for ABI and insurers Flood Re that looked at the benefits of flood protection maintenance over a 30-year period under various spending scenarios.

It was discovered that without flood defenses along rivers, losses might total £956 million per year, which could be reduced to £388 million with defenses, resulting in a £568 million benefit per year.

According to the paper, boosting current maintenance expenditures by 50% may extend the lifespan of defenses by an average of eight years, and every £1 invested on existing projects can save up to £7 in future defense investment.

It was pointed out that well-funded flood defenses do not fail, but that if maintenance funding is decreased, the lifespan of the defenses will be reduced, and overall annual expenditures will increase.

The joint evaluation was published ahead of the government’s overall expenditure review, which will take place later this year.

“The effectiveness of flood defences plays a vital part in the resilience of our communities and will continue to do so, especially with data suggesting that flooding is expected to rise in frequency and severity,” said Simon Waller, executive chair of JBA Risk Management.

“At the upcoming comprehensive expenditure review, we ask the Government to ensure that enough investment is provided to flood defence maintenance projects as well as capital as part of the new funding cycle,” said James Dalton, ABI’s director of general insurance policy.

“As a result of climate change, the flood danger in the UK is only going to get worse, thus it is critical that investment in flood defenses maintain pace.”

According to the ABI and Flood Re, flooding is the most common natural disaster in the UK, with one in six properties in England and Wales, one in eleven in Scotland, and one in 34 in Northern Ireland at danger of flooding.

