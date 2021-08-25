According to Churchill, burglaries surged once lockdown limitations were relaxed.

According to an insurer, the number of burglaries recorded to the police increased when lockdown limits were removed and individuals began to leave their houses in greater numbers.

Between the first and second quarters of this year, police units recorded a 6.2 percent increase, according to Churchill.

Between January and March, there were 3,600 more burglaries than between April and June.

Churchill estimated that £169 million was taken during this time.

“With lockdown limits loosening, it’s understandable that people are taking advantage of the situation and leaving their houses more frequently. Because we have spent so much time at home, we may have become complacent about home security,” said Steven Williams, head of Churchill house insurance.

“As people prepare to go on vacation and return to work, we encourage them to review their security measures and double-check simple things like locking doors and windows before leaving,” says the company. The most successful tactics are frequently the simplest.”

According to a survey done by the insurance, 69 percent of the four million persons expecting to return to work after months off or doing their job from home are concerned about being burgled.

A quarter of the people surveyed told the insurance they were “very concerned.”

During a week at the end of July, the surveyors spoke with just over 2,000 people.

In the last five years, 30% of burglaries occurred during the day, when the occupants were away.

When people were at work, around a fifth of all burglaries occurred.

People are spending more time out and about now that the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, catching up with friends and relatives, some of whom they haven’t seen in over a year.

Around 20% of the 2,000 persons interviewed by Churchill’s researchers stated they are spending more time outside of their houses as a result of these liberties.

Around a fifth of respondents said they intend to take a week-long vacation this summer.

Only 39% of participants reported they spent more time at home than usual during the pandemic, according to the survey.