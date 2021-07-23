According to calculations, experienced teachers in England will receive an 8% salary cut as a result of the pay freeze.

Because to the salary freeze, the incomes of experienced teachers have decreased by 8% since 2007.

To avoid growing recruiting and retention challenges, the government will need to grant above-inflation pay awards starting in 2022, according to Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) academics.

Gavin Williamson, the Education Secretary, revealed on Wednesday evening that the majority of teachers in England will be paid the same in 2021/22.

The Government confirmed that teachers earning less than £24,000 would receive a £250 raise.

According to an IFS analysis, teacher incomes would be roughly 8% lower in real terms than they were 14 years ago, right before the financial crisis, and around 4% to 5% lower for less experienced instructors.

“In comparison, between 2007 and 2021, average incomes throughout the entire economy increased by about 0.6 percent in real terms,” the paper claimed.

“There was a minor recovery in retention rates for the most recent year of data,” according to the report, “as one could expect given the limited number of work possibilities during the pandemic.”

“However, this only brings retention rates back to where they were three to four years ago, and it is likely to be short-lived if outside employment possibilities improve.

“There are also indicators that following the epidemic, teachers are more likely to want to leave the profession.”

“It is astounding that teacher pay levels remain so considerably below what they were before the financial crisis in 2007,” said Luke Sibieta, a research fellow at the IFS.

“The 8% cut in pay for more experienced teachers has very probably aided in the deterioration of teacher recruitment and retention.

“The fact that a global epidemic and economic crisis were required to relieve the strains on the teacher labor market demonstrates the magnitude of the problem.

“From 2022 onwards, the government will need to provide above-inflation awards to prevent these difficulties from worsening.”

The conclusions of the IFS were “stark,” according to Louise Hatswell, a condition of employment specialist at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL).

“It is perplexing how the government expects schools and institutions to successfully recruit new recruits given the appalling situation of teacher pay,” she said.

“The Government has spent the.”Summary ends,” Ms Hatswell remarked.