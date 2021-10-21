According to Brian Laundrie’s family attorney, his father discovered his son’s dry bag in the search area.

Brian Laundrie’s family attorney claims that his son’s dry bag and other belongings were discovered inside a Florida park by Brian’s father. The claim that Chris Laundrie placed the dry bag, according to attorney Steve Bertolino, is “hogwash.” On Wednesday, the FBI discovered some human remains and some of the fugitive’s belongings near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida. The park is next to the Carlton Reserve, which has been in the center of the search for Brian, the only person of interest in YouTuber Gabby Petito’s death.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie, Bertolino said CNN’s Chris Cuomo, “helped law enforcement officials find the things.” “They stumbled upon these objects by chance,” he explained.

The remains were discovered in “the same location of the park that we first contacted law enforcement about,” he said.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, FBI Tampa special agent Michael McPherson claimed the objects were “discovered in an area that had been underwater up until recently.”

Bertolino said that the Laundries had informed law enforcement about their plans to search the park, which had only been reopened a day before. Officials from the North Port Police Department joined them at the park on Wednesday morning, he claimed.

The officers were closely following the Laundries and were “definitely within eyeshot,” according to Bertolino.

“As they progressed farther into the trees, Chris deviated off the track. He was zigzagging in numerous directions, and law enforcement was following suit. Bertolino added, “And Roberta Laundrie was walking down the trail.” “At some time, Chris comes across a “dry bag.” The dry bag is a white bag that is lying in the trees about 20 feet off the trail.” Chris didn’t want to pick up the bag since he didn’t want the cops to see it, but he couldn’t find them at the time. As a result, he opted to pick it up because a news reporter was standing close, according to the attorney.

“He did meet up with police enforcement shortly after, and they examined the contents of the bag. “At the moment, law enforcement officers showed him a picture on his phone of a backpack that they had found nearby and a little further down the route,” Bertolino told CNN.

“At that point, the Laundries were informed that there were also remains near the backpack, and they were called to assist.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.