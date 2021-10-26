According to Birx, the Trump administration could have prevented 30 to 40% of COVID deaths.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the Trump administration’s former coronavirus advisor, estimated that 30 to 40 percent of the 738,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States could have been avoided if the White House had taken the necessary efforts to stop the virus from spreading.

Birx testified before the House Select Coronavirus Subcommittee on October 12 and 13 that the administration could have avoided more than 130,000 fatalities in the early days of the epidemic if it had pushed mask-wearing and social separation.

According to excerpts shared by the committee, Birx stated, “I believe that if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining, getting friends and family to understand the risk of gathering in private homes, and we had increased testing, we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30 percent to 40 percent less range.”

“No, and I’ve mentioned that to the White House in general, and I feel I was very explicit to the president in particular of what I required him to do,” Birx responded when asked if former President Donald Trump done everything he could to deal with the pandemic.

Trump’s staff, according to the former health official, has been “distracted” from the national COVID-19 response, focusing instead on campaigning for the 2020 election.

The White House’s COVID-19 task team did not hold regular meetings, according to Birx, because no one was at the White House.

She stated, “They were actively campaigning and not as present in the White House as previously.”

“I felt like the White House had become somewhat complacent throughout the campaign season,” she continued, “and I wanted to make sure that as soon as everyone returned the day after the election, that people would thoroughly reengage.”

Birx has expressed regret over how she handled her role as one of Trump’s top health advisers since leaving the government in January, alleging that senior administration officials silenced her warnings about the seriousness of the pandemic.

During Birx’s stint in the Trump administration, however, she frequently commended the previous president for his knowledge of pandemic data and assured top officials that the COVID-19 situation had improved by April and May 2020.

In her testimony before the House panel, This is a condensed version of the information.