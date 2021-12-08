According to Bill Gates, the year 2021 was one of the most unusual and difficult in his life.

Bill Gates has always had a lot on his plate as the co-founder of one of the world’s largest businesses. And, while the Microsoft co-founder has always made a point of updating his website with his accomplishments, this year has been different. In a recent blog post titled “Reasons for optimism after a challenging year,” the 66-year-old shared his ideas. Due to the pandemic and all the constraints imposed, the billionaire stated in his end-of-year blog on GatesNotes on Tuesday that 2021 was “the most unique and challenging year of my life.”

“The pandemic has controlled our lives since day one in 2021,” he explained. People were forced to adjust to a “new normal” as a result of the Covid limitations, and while it was different for everyone, “the upshot has been a year spent primarily online” for Gates. After receiving his immunizations, he’s started having small get-togethers with his close friends and family, although he admits that his social life is still a lot more digital than it used to be. “Over the previous twelve months, my personal sphere has never felt smaller.” Gates also discussed how the foundation has consumed a lot of his time this year, as he has been closely working with people on their COVID responses. In addition, he published “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.” In addition, he has been focused on issues other than foundations and climate change, such as Alzheimer’s research and extending open educational materials for teachers.

In the blog, Gates also discussed how he realized the national fascination with his 27-year marriage to Melinda French Gates.

“Melinda and I are still running our foundation together and have settled into a solid working rhythm,” he added.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is run by the couple. “However, I can’t deny that this has been a year of deep personal sorrow for me.” Adapting to change, no matter what it is, is never simple.” After his oldest daughter married this fall—which he admitted was the highlight of his year—and his younger children went to school, the father of three became an empty nester.

His youngest daughter, Pheoebe, recently graduated from high school and is now enrolled in college. “I’m officially an empty nester now that my son Rory is also gone at school,” he added.

“Without the group, the place is a lot quieter. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.