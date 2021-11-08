According to Ardern, the lockdown in Auckland, New Zealand, will be lifted this month.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that the lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city will likely end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions being lifted as of Tuesday.

After an outbreak of the delta variety, Auckland has been under lockdown for nearly three months. Almost the last week, the outbreak has increased to over 4,500 cases, with roughly 150 new illnesses reported each day.

Ms Ardern said today (Monday) that the city’s rising vaccination rate among individuals aged 12 and up meant restrictions may be reduced further.

“Over the weekend, Auckland hit 90 percent first dosage and 80 percent second dose, and we’re just weeks away from 90 percent double-dose,” Ms Ardern said.

“So we’re easing back into our reopening as we get those rates even higher.”

Retail businesses and malls, as well as libraries, museums, and zoos, can reopen in Auckland starting tomorrow. The number of persons who can attend outdoor events will be expanded from 10 to 25.

Other amenities, such as gyms and movies, will be closed, and many Auckland residents will continue to work from home.

Ms Ardern had previously stated that the city would be able to exit lockdown and transition to a new traffic-light system — where red, orange, and green indicate the spread of the virus and the associated health dangers — if 90% of eligible people had been properly vaccinated.

“Auckland has worked so hard to raise vaccination rates that they deserve to be free to move as soon as they meet those goals, independent of what happens elsewhere in the country,” she said.

It was unclear when the border between Auckland and the rest of New Zealand would reopen, and vaccines in some areas of the country were behind schedule.

Ms Ardern stated that she would make a border announcement next week. Aucklanders will be able to travel for their summer vacations during the Christmas break, she added.