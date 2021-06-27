According to analysts, Malta, the Balearic Islands, and Madeira may be added to the green travel list.

Analysts believe that a change to the government’s international travel policy could allow for visa-free vacations to Malta, the Balearic Islands, and Madeira.

On Thursday afternoon, vacationers and travel companies are hoping for further additions to the green list.

Green list visitors are not required to self-isolate when landing in the UK, but there are currently no feasible major tourist attractions in that tier.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged other European countries to follow Germany’s lead in requiring Britons to enter quarantine.

George Eustice, the Secretary of State for the Environment, said her viewpoint was unjustified.

“I’m not convinced such an approach would be justified given the advanced level we’re at now in terms of vaccination, with 80 percent having had one vaccine and now 60 percent having got the second jab,” he told LBC.

Malta and the Portuguese island of Madeira, according to Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultant The PC Agency, will be included to the UK’s green list.

Despite data indicating that “additional countries are eligible,” he said he “doesn’t expect more than five countries to be included.”

Several amber list countries, including Malta, Poland, Germany, Moldova, Finland, Italy, Canada, and the United States, have lower case rates than the United Kingdom, according to Robert Boyle, former director of strategy at British Airways parent company IAG.

“There were other countries that should have been included (to the green list) based on their case rates at the last assessment, but none were,” he added.

“At this point, it’s anyone’s guess whether the traffic lights will remain locked on amber/red at the next review.”

Travellers traveling in the UK from amber countries are required to quarantine for ten days at home.

Those returning from a country on the red list must stay in a quarantine hotel, which costs £1,750 for lone travelers.

On Thursday, a handful of destinations, including Malta, the Balearic Islands, Poland, Slovakia, and the Greek islands of Corfu, Kefalonia, and Santorini, are set to be elevated to the green category, according to analyst Tim White.

