According to an Oxford AstraZeneca developer, a large-scale booster campaign may not be necessary.

According to one of the key figures involved in the creation of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, a major coronavirus vaccination booster campaign may not be necessary.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert stated that most people’s immunity “lasts well,” and proposed that extra doses be provided to areas with poor vaccination rates.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has stated that a booster program will begin later in September, but that he is still seeking advice from experts on the scope of any campaign to provide extra doses to patients.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has determined that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are safe to use as boosters, but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has yet to issue its recommendation to ministers.

The elderly and people with low immune systems should have a third vaccination, according to Dame Sarah, but “I don’t think we need to boost everyone.”

“As the virus passes between people, it mutates, adapts, and evolves, just like the Delta variant,” she continued. We want to put a stop to these epidemics as soon as possible.

“We’ll assess each circumstance; immunocompromised patients and the elderly will be given boosters. But I don’t believe we need to give everyone a boost. The majority of people’s immunity lasts a long time.”

Mr Javid said on Thursday that “we are working towards our booster program” in England, but that he needed the “final opinion of the JCVI.”

“I am optimistic that our booster program will begin later this month,” he added, “but I am still awaiting final advice.”

Dame Sarah has previously highlighted the vast variation in vaccination rates between countries, suggesting that jabs be supplied to locations where vaccine supply is limited, allowing everyone to be vaccinated once rather than some people being vaccinated three times.

“We need to bring vaccines to countries where just a small percentage of the population has been vaccinated so far,” she told The Daily Telegraph. In this sense, we must improve. The initial dose has the greatest effect.”

Within days, the JCVI is likely to issue a recommendation on who should receive a booster dose.

It has already stated that those with significantly impaired immune systems should be given a third dose.

