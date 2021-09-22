According to an Ofcom survey, discrimination is more offensive than swear words.

According to an Ofcom survey, audiences are becoming more casual about cursing on TV and radio, but they are concerned about discriminatory language, particularly around race.

The broadcast watchdog commissioned a poll to gauge public opinion on harsh language, and the results revealed that some expressions can be used to “create dramatic impact, provide comedy, represent real life, or even to teach and educate.”

People were only concerned about the strongest language if it was broadcast after the watershed, and “timely, genuine apologies” were vital when offensive expressions were carried on air, according to Ofcom.

Participants were asked to rank the offensiveness of various swear words, ethnic and political phrases, and sexual terms for the study.

It determined that terms like “A Karen” and “Gammon” were light, words like “Homo” and “That’s Gay” in a pejorative tone were moderate, while the use of “nonce” was now “extremely offensive and requiring obvious and strong contextual justification,” according to the report.

There was also debate on gender identity words, with opinions on the term “queer” differing depending on how it was used.

“On the one hand, participants recognized it had been used in a pejorative way in the past and believed it could be used to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals, for example by characterizing someone as ‘a queer,’” according to the report.

“Using the word as an insult without strong contextual reason, such as in a drama or documentary exposing homophobia, was usually regarded as improper for airing on television or radio.

“However, participants in the general groups emphasized that queer is encompassed under the abbreviation LGBTQ+ and can thus be used to define sexual identity and a broader community in a non-offensive manner.

“They cited the word’s use in shows like Queer Eye and Queer as Folk, claiming that it is now being used more extensively in society, including on television and radio.”

When it comes to the re-broadcast of programs and films that no longer suit current societal standards, there was a gap across the age groups polled.

Some participants, “especially older participants,” believed that previous shows or films showing blackface had a place on television, while others, notably young and black, “had extremely strong feelings.”

“The summary comes to an end.”