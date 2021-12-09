According to an international group, 102 journalists will be imprisoned in China by 2021.

According to a survey by the International Federation of Journalists, journalist incarceration is “on the rise,” with 365 journalists behind jail worldwide, up from 235 last year.

“The world must wake up to the escalating breaches of journalists’ rights and media freedoms around the world,” IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger stated.

Nine journalists were killed in Afghanistan and 102 were imprisoned in China, according to a study released on Thursday, one day before the United Nations Human Rights Day.

According to Bellanger, incarcerations and killings damage not only loved ones, but society as a whole, as the world requires correct information from skilled journalists.

“They also indicate to a violation of the people’s fundamental right to accurate, objective, and fair information so that they can make well-informed decisions regarding public affairs,” Bellanger added.

Journalists are being imprisoned and murdered not only in China and Afghanistan, but also in a number of other nations, according to the organisation.

In addition to China, journalists are imprisoned in Turkey, Belarus, Eritrea, Egypt, and Vietnam. Turkey has 34 journalists imprisoned, Belarus and Eritrea each have 29, Egypt has 27, and Vietnam has 21.

Russia and the Philippines are also involved in the abuses, with Russia detaining 12 journalists and the Philippines killing three journalists.

According to the International Federation of Journalists, the spike in detentions in China is linked to coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, as well as the continued arrests of Uyghur journalists covering the treatment of the Muslim minority in western China. Many have referred to it as genocide. Further arrests were made as a result of coverage of the demonstrations in Hong Kong, according to the report.

With three weeks left in the year, overall deaths in the line of duty appear to be on the decline, with 45 so far this year, compared to 65 last year. Afghanistan dominated the list with nine journalists killed, followed by Mexico with eight, all of whom were murdered. Pakistan had three while India had four.

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) is based in Brussels and represents 600,000 media workers from 187 trade unions and groups in over 140 countries.

The Nobel Peace Prize was also mentioned as a “rare good development,” according to the organization. This is a condensed version of the information.