According to an Instagram influencer, a ‘weird’ detail was discovered on Brian Laundrie’s social media page.

As the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, a Florida fugitive, continues, an Instagram influencer has discovered a “strange” feature on Laundrie’s social media page that could suggest he is still alive.

On Monday, Shaynah Dodge, a Minnesota-based Instagrammer and blogger who has been following the case, apparently observed some “abnormal” behavior on Laundrie’s Pinterest profile.

According to Australia’s 7 News, Dodge, who has over 77,000 followers, thought it “strange” that Laundrie, who was following 145 individuals three weeks ago, is now following 146 people on the image-sharing platform.

Dodge stated, “Three weeks ago, I mentioned in my stories about Brian’s Pinterest account.” “He followed 145 individuals on my screen gab from three weeks ago.” “I was reading through some of his pins on his account tonight when I discovered this… He now has 146 people following him on Twitter. Isn’t that strange? Of course, his follower count increased as more people visited his pages, but how did the number of individuals he follows increase in the last three weeks? Is it possible for bot pages to compel you to follow them?” She also provided screenshots of Laundrie’s page to back up her claim.

“I’m convinced it was Laundrie’s page since he shared boards with Gabby and his mother,” Dodge added.

“Could someone have modified their settings on a private page?” I’m not sure, but I can’t stand this man on the run. “I’m really tired of it,” the social media star remarked, adding that “everything in this situation feels so mysterious.” However, detectives and FBI agents searching for Laundrie have not yet discovered any indications that could indicate whether or not he is still alive. Laundrie vanished from his North Port home in mid-September, about two weeks after returning home without girlfriend Gabby Petito. Petito’s remains were discovered at a Wyoming campsite after the two went on a cross-country road trip.

Meanwhile, a New York man who looks a lot like Laundrie claims he was stopped at gunpoint on the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina by “a bunch of people with riot shields with ‘US Marshals’ printed on them.” When Severin Beckwith and his partner Anna Brettmann were resting in their Fontana Village Resort room, their door burst open due to a knock.

Beckwith was eventually cleared because he lacked Laundrie’s signature tattoos. He also presented identification proving that he was not the wanted man.