According to an HGV driver, working conditions in the UK are “worse than a warzone.”

A lorry driver who has served five tours in a Bosnian warzone claims that working conditions in the UK are worse, and that the UK driver shortage is unsurprising.

A lack of about 100,000 HGV drivers is currently affecting the UK, with one worker stating that nothing will change until driving conditions improve.

HGV drivers are not permitted to work more than 56 hours per week on paper, but their employers frequently push them to work closer to 70 hours. These circumstances are now being mentioned as one of the key causes of the supply deficit that is hurting a number of big retailers across the UK.

To safeguard his identity, one veteran turned HGV driver spoke to The Mirror using the pseudonym ‘Taff.’ “The conditions we have to put up with, I’d rather be in a warzone,” he remarked. People don’t realize how much stress HGV drivers are under.” He added that some of the shifts he’s been expected to undertake include traveling from Edinburgh to London alone, sleeping for only four hours, and then driving back.

Most trucks are equipped with tachographs, or ‘tachos,’ which track kilometers driven once a driver enters a unique card.

However, according to Taff, drivers are frequently directed by their employers to cheat these by yanking their cards out and driving nonetheless, accumulating miles in actuality but not on record.

Taff joined the military in 1989 as a battlefield paramedic and served with the Staffordshire Regiment among other units.

Before leaving the Army in June 1999, he served five tours in Bosnia as a medic and obtained his HGV license.

He eventually became a lorry driver in the United Kingdom, and his remarks will serve as a strong reminder to HGV businesses of the industry’s current challenges.

Another driver claims that the UK’s roads are plagued with sexist culture, and that low pay for long hours is growing worse.

Amanda Barrington, 40, recently retired from lorry driving after 19 years behind the wheel, and she claims there are serious dangers. “The summary has come to an end.”