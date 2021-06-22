According to an ex-watchdog boss, a new expert panel is needed to scrutinize the Bank of England.

Concerns over the Bank of England’s independence have prompted the former head of the UK’s competition watchdog to call for a parliamentary panel to investigate it.

Lord Andrew Tyrie, the former chairman of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) until June last year, suggested that a new panel of specialists be formed to investigate the Bank’s decisions and procedures.

It comes amid an investigation by the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee investigating the Bank of England’s massive quantitative easing (QE) money creation program.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Bank has pushed hundreds of billions of pounds into buying bonds under the quantitative easing program, bringing the total to £895 billion.

This amounts to more than 40% of the UK’s annual gross domestic product (GDP).

Lord Tyrie, who previously chaired the important Treasury Select Committee, expressed concerns about challenges to the Bank’s independence, particularly through the design of QE, in a written contribution to the Lords committee.

The size of QE, he added, makes a “sacrifice of independence far more likely.”

“The more fiscal and monetary policy are seen to intersect in QE, the more the impression is formed that the Treasury plays a role in monetary policy, probably a big role.

“Allegations of Treasury ‘nods and winks’ will grow,” Lord Tyrie predicts.

Since the start of the financial crisis in 2009, central banks around the world have employed quantitative easing (QE) as an extra weapon to interest rate decreases to support economies.

It not only expands the money supply and lowers lending rates, but it also saves governments money on borrowing expenses, which is critical given the recent massive assistance efforts during the pandemic.

However, it has been criticized for inflating asset values and exacerbating the wealth disparity, as well as putting into question central banks’ independence given the direct advantage to governments.

Lord Tyrie has requested the Bank of England to produce the minutes of its emergency meeting held in March last year, at the onset of the UK's Covid problem.