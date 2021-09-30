According to an ex-government adviser, drug regulations in the United Kingdom are racist.

Lord Simon Woolley, a former government adviser, says that drugs legislation enacted 50 years ago in the United Kingdom has failed to diminish the use, supply, and dangers associated with illegal drugs, and that it is still being used “as a vehicle of systemic racism.”

Lord Woolley, a crossbench lord who previously chaired the advisory committee for the Government’s Race Disparity Unit, is now calling for a review of whether the Misuse of Drugs Act is still fit for purpose after 50 years.

He believes that such a review should take into account the rising evidence that decriminalizing drug users and lawfully controlling drug supply could be good.

The 59-year-old wrote in the British Medical Journal that the current strategy fails everyone, especially the black population.

He stated, “Drug prohibition is racist in its DNA and in its influence on our culture today.”

“It is founded in a succession of attacks on non-white populations and the narcotics they were linked with in the United States, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere – regardless of whether they actually took such drugs in large numbers.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, drug-related mortality in England and Wales increased for the eighth year in a row last year, reaching their highest level in more than 25 years.

Separate numbers for Scotland show that the country continues to have Europe’s highest drug fatality rate.

Lord Woolley went on to say that punishing drug policies are “one of the most tangible and devastating ways in which black people confront systematic racism.”

“You are stripped bare and have to plainly show that you have nothing hidden anywhere,” he said, describing the “profound dehumanisation” of stop and search methods and strip searches, both of which he has experienced.

“A sense of powerlessness and humiliation instills hatred and deep suspicion in not only law enforcement but also the authorities who sanction it.”

Lord Woolley is now urging medical professionals to speak out in support of reform.

“Illegal substances degrade our communities and damage lives,” a Home Office official said.

“Our whole-system approach, informed by Dame Carol Black’s review, will reduce drug supply and demand by targeting criminals who traffic harmful and illicit drugs.”

