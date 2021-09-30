According to an ex-FBI agent, Brian Laundrie may have evaded the warrant aboard a cruise ship or plane.

The search for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, is likely to take on an international dimension, according to a former FBI agent.

The remarks by retired FBI special agent John MacVeigh came as the search for Laundrie, 23, has so far come up empty, despite repeated reports of sightings since his family last saw him leave his Florida home on September 14.

Petito’s body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming, eight days after her family reported her missing after a cross-country trip.

On September 23, the FBI issued a federal arrest warrant for Laundrie for allegedly using Petito’s debit card without authorization, and he has been seen in Florida’s Fort De Soto Park, Alabama, and even Canada.

However, according to ABC station WPBF, MacVeigh, who has worked on numerous missing and wanted persons investigations, Laundrie may have boarded a cruise ship or plane before the warrant was issued, which is a line of inquiry FBI investigators in the Tampa area may pursue.

“I presume the agents were investigating everywhere, from the house to that park, to see if there was any footage, and if they stopped for gas?” Agents will be looking for surveillance tapes from rest spots and gas stations between Wyoming and Florida, according to MacVeigh.

“Now that the warrant has been granted, the FBI may issue a red alert, which is forwarded to Interpol and distributed to all countries,” MacVeigh explained.

He suspected that the cell phone that Laundrie’s family lawyer, Steven Bertoloni, confirmed the missing man had purchased on September 4, 10 days before he was last seen, was another key to the inquiry.

The device was not a “burner phone,” according to Bertoloni, and was set up with an AT&T account and left behind at the Laundrie family’s North Port home before Brian Laundrie left on September 14, according to WPBF.

The FBI would “definitely acquire a search warrant for his smartphone, because there is clearly credible material on the phone as well,” MacVeigh told the network. This is a condensed version of the information.