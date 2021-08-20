According to an ex-employee, R. Kelly needed certain “girls” to get his permission to get takeout.

One of R. Kelly’s former employees testified on Friday that the R&B artist forced some “ladies” to obtain his approval before ordering takeout meals.

At Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial in New York, Anthony Navarro was called as a government witness. Kelly, according to Navarro, had complete control over when and whether visitors to his Chicago residence could leave or even order food.

Kelly’s residence contained a recording studio and a continual stream of female guests, according to Navarro, who said Kelly’s regulations were rigidly enforced. Some people would stay at the mansion for extended periods of time, unable to eat or leave without the singer’s consent.

“There have been occasions when they wanted to [leave]but couldn’t because they couldn’t find a ride or because we couldn’t reach Rob,” Navarro explained.

An anonymous jury of five women and seven men heard testimony from one of Kelly’s accusers earlier this week. The trial likely span many weeks and include testimony from other women who have accused Kelly of sexual abuse.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Navarro’s evidence strengthened the government’s case that Kelly was in charge of everything around him and established an environment in which girls and women who entered the space were subjected to stringent restrictions that forced them to comply to the singer’s sexual impulses.

Navarro described his experience at the mansion as “almost Twilight Zone-like.” “It’s just a bizarre place,” says the narrator.

Navarro testified to jurors that he never saw Kelly sexually abuse his victims, as Kelly is accused of doing in the trial, which began earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Navarro, an audio engineer by trade, spent much of his time for Kelly doing mundane tasks like delivering people to and from his home.

“It was mostly girls that came to the studio,” he claimed.

It was the third day of testimony in a trial that is likely to take several weeks for a musician who rose to fame over the course of a 30-year career with singles such as “I Believe I Can Fly,” a 1996 song that became an uplifting anthem.

Kelly, 54, has denied the allegations, and his lawyers have depicted him as a victim of women who targeted him after the #MeToo movement offered a new perspective on celebrity-fan relationships.

