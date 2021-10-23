According to an Elliot Group investigation, investors’ money was utilized to make unsecured loans.

Investors have expressed their displeasure with a property developer’s exploitation of their funds to make unsecured loans.

Following the collapse of the Infinity Waters scheme on Leeds Street last week, investors expressed their regret, embarrassment, and fear.

Last year, the Elliot Group’s Infinity Waters, Aura, and The Residence all went into administration.

Elliot Lawless dream scheme investors describe their anguish, embarrassment, and remorse.

The group’s founder, Liverpool businessman Elliot Lawless, has stated that his arrest in December 2019 on accusations of conspiracy to deceive, bribery, and corruption caused the enterprises to fail.

The police inquiry is still ongoing, although Mr Lawless maintains his innocence.

Following an inquiry into the Elliot Group, The Washington Newsday can now reveal that in 2019, Mr. Lawless utilized investor funds to make huge unsecured loans to related entities.

The different inter-company loans were issued before December 2019, according to statutory papers submitted with Companies House.

The Residence and Infinity companies alone lent about £4 million to the Aura company without any security.

The Aura venture received a £3.5 million loan from the Residence scheme, and Infinity Waters received a £746,000 loan from Aura. The loans were not backed by debentures, hence they were unsecured.

Mr Lawless’ company, The Equity Group Limited, lent the Aura company £6,415,634 in 2019. This loan, which did not require any funds from investors, was secured by a debenture.

According to documents submitted with Companies House, the Infinity firm received £28 million in deposits from investors.

The site was purchased for roughly £5050,000, with fees totaling around £4.67 million. Investors put in roughly £27, 292,872, however the amount paid to Vermont Builders is unknown.

In September 2019, investors were notified that financial business Maslow Capital would be providing funding, but it is now evident that Maslow did not follow through with the loan.

Mr Lawless also sold a significant portion of the Infinity Waters site to a subsidiary. Queensland Place was sold to the Elliot Group, and Parliament Place was sold to 1DOM.

