According to an ATM supplier, people are withdrawing less money from cash machines.

According to cash machine network Link, people are withdrawing about £100 million less each day from ATMs than they were in 2019.

Adults in the UK accessed ATMs three times a month on average before the coronavirus outbreak.

However, visitation have dropped to less than twice a month on average since then.

Customers now take out an extra £10 during each visit, bringing the total to slightly under £80 on average, according to Link.

According to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimates from 2020, more than five million people rely heavily on cash on a daily basis.

The overall value of Link ATM withdrawals is currently around £1.6 billion per week, down from £2.2 billion last year.

Over 400 communities have expressed a desire for increased cash access this year, according to the network.

In response to such requests, it has erected over 70 ATMs across the country, with another 30 in locations designated as needing cash access.

Link said it is urging consumers to speak up if they are having trouble getting free cash.

“People are selecting new methods to pay for products, and Covid has turbocharged the migration to digital,” said Nick Quin, Link’s head of financial inclusion.

“We had an incomplete picture when we did a comparable analysis this time last year because people were mainly remaining local, working from home, and many leisure locations were still temporarily shuttered before the vaccine deployment.”

“Overnight, ATM usage in certain metropolitan centers had dropped by as much as 80%.” (in Westminster, Glasgow and Edinburgh in March 2020).

“Now that things are getting back to normal, consumers are still visiting ATMs less frequently and withdrawing more money each time.

“Crucially, despite the fact that we’re withdrawing about £100 million less per day, millions of people still rely on cash, particularly in the poorest parts of the country.” It’s critical that we continue to safeguard cash access across the country.” The UK government has promised to pass legislation to safeguard cash’s survival.

