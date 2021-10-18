According to an analysis, the cost of car insurance has decreased by 9.4% in the year to August.

According to Consumer Intelligence, the average vehicle insurance premium is currently £751, with telematics providers accounting for over a quarter (27%) of the cheapest insurance quotations. This is the highest percentage since the data collection began in 2013.

Telematics policies can assist customers in obtaining lower-cost auto insurance by paying them for safe driving.

The study examines the top five costs supplied to thousands of customers by price comparison websites and certain direct insurers, including complete and third-party-only coverage, and compares them.

The under-25s (down 10.5 percent) saw the largest annual drop, followed by drivers aged 25 to 49 (down 9.6 percent) and over-50s (down 8.2 percent).

Five countries or regions saw double-digit premium cuts, with the North East (13.2 percent), North West (10.7 percent), and London seeing the biggest drops (10.4 percent ).

“Take-up of telematics policies has always been higher with younger drivers in a bid to help them get on the road for less,” said Harriet Devonald, Consumer Intelligence’s insurance pricing expert. “But even this age group are now using the technology more – with 62 percent of the cheapest five quotes now telematics-based for the under-25s.”

According to Consumer Intelligence, prices have plummeted over 20% since their peak in September 2017.

Drivers in London (£1,265) continue to have the highest insurance costs, with those in the North West of England (£984) coming in second. According to the research, the cheapest place in the UK to get auto insurance is the South West of England (£529).

According to Consumer Intelligence, below are the declines in regular car insurance premiums in the 12 months leading up to August, as well as the average premium when looking at the five cheapest packages available:

