According to a whistleblower, UK forces evacuated shelter animals rather than assisting Afghans in their departure.

A whistleblower claimed on Tuesday that the UK coordinated the evacuation of hundreds of animals from an Afghan shelter rather than assisting more people to flee the country.

Former Foreign Office staffer Raphael Marshall told a parliamentary inquiry that British officials organized for the evacuation of animals from a Kabul animal shelter and risked British soldiers to do so.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman, Max Blain, disputed the allegations, calling them “completely false.”

According to Marshall, Foreign Office workers were given orders “from the prime minister to expend enormous capacity to convey Nowzad’s animals.”

Approximately 200 dogs and cats are said to have been flown out of the animal shelter.

Johnson and his wife Carrie, according to Blain, were not involved in the animal evacuation. However, he said that British officials allowed Royal Marine Pen Farthing, the founder of the charity and animal refuge in Kabul, permission to leave Afghanistan with his animals on a chartered private plane.

“We are certain that at no stage during the approval process for that charter jet, our ability to evacuate individuals was disrupted,” Blain added.

In August, the Taliban assumed control of the country. According to British officials, at least 15,000 individuals were evacuated out of the nation in less than two weeks. Since the initial evacuation, British officials claim to have assisted at least 3,000 more Afghans to flee the country.

Thousands of emails pleading for help went unanswered between August 21 and August 25, according to Marshall. According to the former Foreign Office staffer, only 5% of Afghan people who applied to emigrate under one UK scheme received assistance. He said that he was the sole one checking the inbox at one point.

“At any given time, there were regularly over 5,000 unread emails in the inbox, including many unread emails dating back to early August,” he wrote to the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, which is looking into Britain’s bungled exit from Afghanistan. “These were desperate and urgent emails. Many titles struck me, including sentiments like ‘please save my children.'” According to Marshall, the Taliban killed several of those who were left behind.

However, an Afghan resettlement program established by the government in August with the goal of sending 20,000 more Afghans to the UK has yet to begin.

