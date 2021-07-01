According to a watchdog, Tory policies decreased funds to the poorest schools.

The Whitehall spending watchdog has discovered that the government’s efforts to “level up” education funding have resulted in decreases to the money allocated to the poorest schools.

According to the National Audit Office (NAO), there has been a “relative transfer” of resources to schools in better-off areas since the adoption of a national funding formula for England.

In contrast, nearly 60% of the most disadvantaged fifth of schools had witnessed a real-terms fall in Government funding since 2017-18, according to the report.

While disadvantaged schools continue to get more funding than those in wealthier ones, the NAO claims the difference is closing and questions whether the formula is resulting in a fair distribution of resources.

This funding mechanism must be evaluated to see if it is matching resources to needs.

The findings could be humiliating for Boris Johnson, who promised an increase in funding under the formula shortly after taking office in July 2019 with the goal of “leveling up education funding and giving all young people the same opportunities to thrive.”

The formula, which was first implemented in 2018-19, established minimum per-pupil funding levels, but most schools with significant levels of deprivation already received more than the minimum, therefore there was no increase.

However, more than one-third of the least privileged fifth of schools (37.1 percent) received a raise as a result of the formula. In total, £266 million was provided to 3,150 schools in 2020-21, with none in the poorest five.

According to the NAO, average per-pupil funding for the most deprived fifth of schools has declined by 1.2 percent in real terms to £5,177 since 2017-18, while it has grown by 2.9 percent to £4,471 for the least needy fifth.

Cities with significant levels of disadvantage, such as Nottingham and Birmingham, as well as the majority of London boroughs, faced decreases, whilst local authorities in the South West, the East Midlands, and the South East saw increases of roughly 1%.

In all, 58.3 percent of the fifth most disadvantaged schools saw their funding cut in real terms per kid. (This is a brief piece.)