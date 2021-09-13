According to a union leader, fight back against “firing and rehire” techniques.

A union leader is calling for a coordinated response to companies that use “fire and rehire” techniques to decrease salary and conditions.

Fire and rehire, according to Sharon Graham, Unite’s newly elected general secretary, is a “abhorrence.”

She is anticipated to remark at the TUC Congress in London that fire and rehire is a legal method employed by irresponsible bosses to reduce labor expenses under the guise of a global epidemic.

“It’s one of our generation’s biggest scandals. Let’s review what fire and rehire entails: workers are given 45 days to accept an ultimatum from their employer, which includes reduced wages and terms and conditions. If the new terms are not accepted, the employee will be fired. Frequently, there is no forewarning.

“Workers may lose their houses, and their families and children may be forced to relocate away from family, friends, and neighborhood networks in order to find work elsewhere.

“Many of the companies who implement this strategy do it because they can, not because they have to. They’ve decided that this is the right time. The practice of firing and rehiring is rapidly going from opportunism to regular practice. One out of every ten employees has been fired and rehired. All legislative initiatives to outlaw this practice must be supported.”

Ms. Graham will claim that she was elected on a platform of reform, with the goal of refocusing Unite on employment, pay, and working conditions.

“Not to leave politics behind,” she will argue, “but to make growing power at work our top priority so that we can then move politics from the bottom up.”

“With Labour in opposition and a government unwilling to act, our only option is to go on strike. Our first aim must be to coordinate a workplace counter-offensive.”

“That is why we need to share resources and plans so that together we can deliver campaigns and offer all our members the best opportunity of winning,” the Unite head will say, adding that strike action may not be enough depending on the circumstances.

“That must begin with true coordination — not just words, but action.”