According to a UN official, the Taliban is allegedly engaging in revenge killings of Afghan security forces.

Bachelet also stated there were reports of the Taliban detaining former officials of the deposed Afghan government and their relatives, who later ended up dead, citing credible charges received by her office.

Despite initial indications from the Taliban that they would avoid retaliation tactics and form a more inclusive government than the one seen when they last held power in the 1990s, the UN human rights chief warned that Afghanistan could be entering a “new and perilous phase,” according to the Associated Press.

According to Bachelet, there have been “multiple” allegations that Taliban fighters conducted house-to-house searches for former Afghan government officials and others who worked with US forces and businesses, as well as reports that members of the group beat journalists and violently dispersed protests.

Women have began to fear the Taliban and a deterioration of their rights, according to Bachelet, as they have been gradually barred from public life since the organization assumed power in mid-August and created an all-male administration, according to the Associated Press.

The Taliban’s initial steps in establishing power in Afghanistan have alarmed Western nations and the United Nations’ human rights head. Meanwhile, the United Nations organized a donors meeting in order to raise emergency funding for besieged Afghans who may soon face widespread starvation as a result of decades of conflict.

After their country’s government was ousted by the Taliban and US and NATO soldiers fled the 20-year war in a messy withdrawal, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spearheaded the international body’s plea for more than $600 million in a “flash appeal” for Afghans for the rest of the year.

There are fears that insecurity and disrupted humanitarian efforts, combined by the current drought, may put more lives at risk and push Afghanistan closer to starvation.

The summit will put to the test those Western nations and other major traditional United Nations donors who wish to help ordinary Afghans without delivering the Taliban a public relations triumph or cash. The Taliban deposed the internationally supported administration in a rapid sweep.

According to the United Nations, "recent developments" have exacerbated the vulnerability of Afghans who were previously vulnerable.