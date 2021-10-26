According to a UCLA study, more Americans than ever before prefer TV shows with diverse casts.

U.S. audiences prefer TV shows that reflect the country’s racial and cultural diversity, according to a Hollywood diversity analysis performed by experts at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“People essentially want to watch TV series that look like America, have people they can relate to, and have experiences that resonate with them,” said Darnell Hunt, dean of the school’s social sciences division and co-author of the report.

“The accumulating evidence for how essential diversity is to today’s audience,” Hunt said of the report’s main message.

According to the survey, when a show had a “majority-minority cast,” viewership peaked across streaming, broadcast, and cable channels.

The audience’s enthusiasm for people of color (POC) representation reflects the growing diversity of the United States’ population.

Prior to the release of UCLA’s first diversity report in 2010, the US Census reported that 63.7 percent of the population was white. Since then, the 2020 Census has revealed that only 58 percent of Americans are white, the lowest percentage ever recorded.

Despite the epidemic that halted Hollywood production, the study found that there was variable degrees of progress in recruiting people of color and women in on- and off-camera professions.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The survey indicated that for all households, including whites, the highest median ratings were for scripted broadcast shows in which individuals of color accounted for between 31% and 40% of the credited writers.

White, Latino, and Asian American households had the highest median ratings for scripted cable shows with casts of 41 percent to 50 percent persons of color, while Black households had the highest median ratings for shows with “majority-minority casts,” according to the survey.

On all platforms, there was a lack of diversity in lead acting parts for people of color. However, for the first time in the report’s history, overall cast diversity on scripted broadcast television was somewhat higher than the general population of the United States (just under 43 percent ethnic and racial groups).

Researchers discovered that while black and multiracial performers got near to “proportionate representation” in cable and streaming, the majority of the gains may be attributed to the increased share of Black and multiracial roles.

Asian Americans, the fastest-growing ethnic group in the US, and Latinos are underrepresented, while Native Americans are “almost invisible,” according to the research.

As a co-author on a study. This is a condensed version of the information.