According to a think tank, the mental health of the shielded population requires immediate attention.

To avert further deterioration of their health, a think group has cautioned that immediate action is required to satisfy the needs of millions who were sheltered during the pandemic.

Failure to do so will “inevitably” worsen the conditions of those in the clinically extremely vulnerable population, adding to the strains already placed on the NHS, according to the Health Foundation.

According to the organization’s Networked Data Lab (NDL), the shielded population died at a higher rate than the general population during the pandemic.

The rate of mortality among the clinically vulnerable population was more than two-and-a-half times that of the general population during the peak of the first wave in April 2020, according to the think tank.

According to the data, the clinically extremely vulnerable population accounted for nearly a fifth (19%) of all deaths in England by the end of August last year, while accounting for only 4% of the entire population.

The Health Foundation claims that measures implemented to protect the health service at the start of the epidemic had an impact.

According to the report, anticipated admissions for clinically severely fragile persons fell by 51%, while outpatient appointments fell by 48%.

Emergency admissions for clinically severely fragile persons reduced by almost a third (32%) between April 2019 and April 2020, according to the organization, and A&E attendances decreased by 42%.

The think tank also found that the clinically severely vulnerable population may have significant unmet mental health requirements, according to its findings.

During shielding in Wales, one in 50 clinically severely vulnerable adults was clinically recorded with depression, anxiety, or both, according to the Health Foundation.

According to the organization, one out of every five people had no prior history of these diseases.

According to the think tank, rates of antidepressant prescriptions were approximately 50% higher in the clinically severely susceptible cohort in Liverpool and Wirral compared to the general population, according to their research.

The Health Foundation also questioned how the shielding patient list was generated, claiming that there was “substantial fluctuation” in the amount of patients on the lists in England, Scotland, and Wales.

They claimed that this raises concerns regarding how clinically very vulnerable persons were identified and whether everyone had access to.