According to a text message from Donald Trump, he wanted to fund an audit in Arizona.

Former President Donald Trump may have intended to help pay an audit of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona’s Maricopa County, according to a newly revealed text message from an Arizona Republican.

Text conversations from former Trump campaign official Jeff DeWit and Randy Pullen, a spokesperson for the audit, were among the documents produced on August 31 under a court order.

DeWit offered $175,000 to a so-called “dark money” group called the Guardian Defense Fund, whose treasurer was Pullen, and later inquired about contributions to another entity, Fund the Audit by the America Project, in similar mails.

The America Project contributed $3.25 million to the Cyber Ninjas’ contentious Maricopa County audit, giving it the audit’s single largest donor.

On April 28, DeWit texted Pullen about the America Project, saying, “So they are good to donate to?” Trump is inquiring.”

There is currently no proof that the former president made a financial contribution to the audit.

In July, Cyber Ninjas announced that they had raised $5.6 million from five charity organizations, including the America Project, although they did not specify who the first contributors were. Donors to so-called dark money organizations are not required to be disclosed.

“I’ve been trying to keep pretty far away from that thing,” DeWit told the Arizona Capitol Times on Tuesday. “But gosh, I don’t want to be on record saying anything.”

The Arizona Senate disclosed thousands of pages of information relating to its partisan election “audit” on Tuesday evening.

According to the publication, DeWit was hesitant to speak about the situation at first, but 15 minutes later, he called back and downplayed the former president’s role in sponsoring the audit.

“I wasn’t referring to Trump personally, but rather to the broader Trump circle, as many people were trying to figure out if this was a legitimate group, or one of the hundreds of scam PACs attempting to profit from the president’s name and likeness,” DeWit explained.

Judge Michael Kemp of Maricopa County Superior Court ordered the text messages to be released.