According to a survey, two out of every five Premier League footballers were harassed on Twitter last season.

According to new data from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), two out of every five Premier League footballers received hostile tweets last season.

Throughout the 2020-21 campaign, the PFA collaborated with online hate detection business Signify to track levels of abuse and evaluate how the social media platform handled it.

According to the report, 176 (44%) of the 400 players who use Twitter have been harassed. Surprisingly, 20% of the harassment was directed at just four people, whom the PFA did not name for fear of sparking more violence.

Over six million messages were analyzed, with over 20,000 of them being studied in greater depth. Of these, 1,781 were rated explicitly abusive and were sent from 1,674 different accounts, with 50% of them originating in the United Kingdom. The accounts were marked for suspension after these messages were submitted to Twitter for removal.

Furthermore, the survey discovered that the situation grew worse as the season continued, with racist abuse rising by 48% in the second half of the season compared to the first. Abuse peaked in May, which also happened to be the last month of the season.

Over 75% of the 359 accounts determined to be delivering openly racist abuse to athletes during the season were still on the site last month, according to Signify. Only 56% of racially hostile posts identified throughout the season were removed, with some of them remaining live for months, if not the entire season. The investigation found that 19% of those 56% were deleted by the account users themselves, rather than by Twitter.

Meanwhile, more than 80% of targeted homophobic comments identified during the season were still visible.

“The time has come to proceed from analysis to action,” PFA chief executive Maheta Malongo said after the findings were given to Twitter. The PFA’s collaboration with Signify demonstrates that the technology is in place to detect large-scale misuse and the people behind offending accounts. With access to this information, real-world penalties for online misbehavior can be pursued. If the players’ union can accomplish it, the tech behemoths can, too.”

