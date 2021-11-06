According to a survey, three out of ten savers do not have enough money to cover three months of expenses.

According to a poll, three out of ten adults (30%) do not have enough money to cover three months’ worth of basic spending in an emergency.

According to Which?, one in four people (24%) have less than £1,000 in savings, while one in ten (10%) have between £5,001 and £10,000.

Just over half of those polled (42 percent) stated they are not saving for a specific purpose.

Customers of Yorkshire Building Society, NS&I, Marcus, and Coventry Building Society are twice as likely to indicate they are saving for retirement income as the average across all providers (15%).

Due to their strong customer and product scores, consumer group Which? picked Marcus by Goldman Sachs and Coventry Building Society as their “preferred suppliers” in a poll of 4,800 savings account holders.

Whichproduct ?’s scores are based on statistical analysis and take into account aspects such as interest rates charged by providers, requirements for obtaining funds, and if a substantial minimum investment is required.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs scored five stars for its online banking service, statement clarity, and application process.

Monzo Bank and First Direct earned the greatest customer satisfaction rankings of all the providers in the study, but Which? claimed they were not recommended because of the interest rates they offered.

According to Which?, HSBC, Clydesdale Bank, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Sainsbury’s Bank earned relatively low customer scores below 50%.

"Savers shouldn't put up with below-average rates or customer service," said Gareth Shaw, head of Which? Money. If you're unhappy with your current service, it's worth conducting some research and switching to a better one." According to Which?, savings providers' client scores are listed first, followed by their product scores. 73 percent for Monzo, 65 percent for First Direct, 70 percent for First Direct, and 64 percent for Marcus by Goldman Sachs. Coventry Building Society, 68 percent, 76 percent, 66 percent, 84 percent 65 percent, 75 percent, Nationwide Building Society 65 percent, 66 percent, Principality Building Society 64 percent, 68 percent, Paragon Bank Aldermore Bank, 63 percent, 51 percent Atom Bank, 62 percent, 75 percent Yorkshire Building Society, 62 percent, 66 percent Metro Bank, 60 percent, 84 percent Skipton Building Society, 60 percent, 60 percent Leeds Building Society, 58 percent, 51 percent Co-operative Bank, 56 percent, 78 percent Lloyds Bank, 55 percent, 78 percent NatWest, 55 percent, 74 percent Halifax, 54 percent, 78 percent