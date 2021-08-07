According to a survey, the majority of students believe that financial issues have an impact on their mental health.

According to a survey, six out of ten students (61%) believe money issues are impacting their mental health.

According to Nationwide Building Society data, men are more prone than women to feel concerned.

Despite many part-time jobs drying up during lockdown, more than a third (36%) of students stated they will be searching for work to help pay their studies.

According to a survey of more than 1,000 students who are entering university this year or are currently enrolled in college, more than eight out of ten (84%) are concerned about finding job.

Around two-thirds (65 percent) of individuals planning to attend university this fall have changed their ideas and plans as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

A fifth of students who have changed their plans (20%) have changed their university decision, while 20% have changed their course, 19% have postponed their placement, and 17% are considering not going to university at all.

According to the study, students’ top priority now is a university course, whereas their top priority before the pandemic was meeting new people.

“The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on all of us, and for many students entering university, it could feel overwhelming,” said Tom Riley, Nationwide’s director of banking and savings.

“They will be leaving home for the first time and will be responsible for themselves and their finances at a time when there are fewer part-time jobs available and furlough ends in September.

“As our data demonstrates, after Covid-19, student preferences appear to have shifted.

“Many people have seen their parents struggle financially or have watched the problems of others, and as a result, there is a higher awareness and emphasis than ever before on having financial security.”