According to a survey, recruitment strategies are being hampered by a lack of candidates.

According to a new survey, employers’ recruitment goals are being hampered by a lack of candidates, despite record rises in beginning salaries for full-time and temporary employees.

Hiring has persisted in recent weeks, despite a substantial drop in candidate availability, according to a study conducted by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) and KPMG.

According to the research, the biggest rises in starting pay since the poll began in 1997 were driven by strong demand for workers and a decrease in labor supply.

A shortage of candidates hampered the ability of several of the 400 recruiters polled to fill openings.

“While it’s positive to see recruiting activity improve in October, the rebound remained at the slowest pace in six months due to the continued deterioration of candidate availability,” said Claire Warnes of KPMG.

“Employees are unwilling to change jobs or industries, which might stifle the hiring boom that has occurred since pandemic restrictions were eased.”

“Unsurprisingly, given the continuous strains on our health-care systems, temporary nursing and care staffing is at the top of this month’s rankings.”

“More broadly, corporations are continuing to provide higher compensation to attract and retain personnel – starting pay inflation hit a new high this month – but we know that this isn’t the answer to increasing productivity.”

“This fresh report shows the solid expansion in the jobs market continuing,” said Kate Shoesmith, REC’s deputy chief executive. As labor shortages worsen and businesses struggle to hire the people they need, starting salaries have risen to new highs.

“However, as the initial bounce-back in demand begins to fade, we are beginning to see signals that we are entering a new phase of the recovery.”

“Recruiters tell us that candidates in some sectors and areas have been able to negotiate a significant wage increase, but many companies are unable to do so.”

The highest gains in starting pay since the study began were driven by strong demand for workers and a decrease in labor supply.