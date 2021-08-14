According to a survey, more than 40% of UK citizens still desire to travel overseas.

According to a survey, more than half of UK adults (43%) are still planning vacations overseas in the coming months, despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus epidemic.

According to the Post Office Travel Money holiday expenditure study, over a third of those booking trips will choose all-inclusive.

Only 38% of those who set a budget for their most recent international vacation stuck to it.

Following the loosening of travel limitations, it was disclosed earlier this week that Heathrow had registered its highest monthly passenger total of the coronavirus pandemic.

In July, 1.5 million passengers passed through the west London airport, an increase of 74% over the same month the previous year.

According to the Post Office, 59% of individuals intend to increase their holiday spending this year.

Around three-fifths of respondents said that some component of their recent vacation overseas was a “rip-off.”

However, more than a quarter of those polled stated they have more money to spend as a result of the closure.

“Even though many holidaymakers plan to budget more for this year’s trip, they should set a realistic budget based on their past experience and try to stick to it by avoiding poor exchange rates and transaction charges incurred at ATMs, or when paying with credit or debit cards,” said Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money.