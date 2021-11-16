According to a survey, half of Americans will ask guests about their vaccination status this Thanksgiving.

According to a new study, half of Americans would ask their Thanksgiving guests if they are vaccinated before feasting this year, as health experts predict a post-holiday spike in cases.

Many Americans anticipate to continue observing COVID protocols while celebrating Thanksgiving this year, according to a poll conducted by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Unvaccinated visitors will be required to test negative for the virus before attending the party, according to 46% of respondents.

Meanwhile, according to the study, about half of Americans plan to ask their guests to wear masks during the holiday season, down from around two-thirds a year ago. Three-quarters of those polled said they only plan to celebrate with family and friends.

In a statement, Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, chief quality and patient safety officer at OSU Wexner Medical Center, noted that if everyone attending a Thanksgiving celebration is vaccinated and there are no substantial health risks, a modest gathering can be held safely without further safeguards.

Unvaccinated people, on the other hand, “offer the greatest threat,” he said.

“Even though those conversations can be a little difficult,” he said, “it becomes vital to put certain regulations and measures in place.”

If Gonsenhauser hosts a holiday celebration, he will require unvaccinated guests to wear a mask, and he will inquire if he is attending an event where unvaccinated guests are not wearing a mask.

“Be aware of the preventive expectations that are being placed on you and be prepared to follow them. “That will give everyone peace of mind and will surely reduce risk,” he said.

Between October 29 and November 1, a total of 2,042 individuals were polled.

As many states have recorded minor increases in COVID-19 cases, experts have cautioned that colder weather and holiday parties this winter might produce a rise in cases over the following few months, similar to the winter surge that occurred in 2020.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, predicted a spike in cases after Thanksgiving earlier in November.

He tweeted, “We need to stop talking as if Covid is over.” “More than 40% of the population is still unvaccinated. For the hurricane delta, that’s a lot of warm water. I’m concerned that another surge is about to commence. This is a condensed version of the information.