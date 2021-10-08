According to a survey, daily meat consumption in the United Kingdom has decreased by 17% in the last ten years.

The study, which was published in The Lancet Planetary Health, used data from the National Diet and Nutrition Survey to examine changes in red, white, and processed meat consumption in the United Kingdom from 2008 to 2019.

The average daily meat consumption per capita declined from 103.7g to 86.3g, a 17 percent decrease, according to researchers.

Consumption of red meat decreased by 13.7 grams, whereas consumption of processed meat decreased by 7 grams.

The study also discovered that Britons consume 3.2 grams more white meat per day than they did a decade ago.

Despite the drop, the study’s authors cautioned that it would be insufficient to meet Henry Dimbleby’s National Food Strategy report’s meat consumption targets.

According to the paper, meat consumption should be reduced by 30% by 2030 to minimize methane emissions from cattle and sheep, which contribute to global warming, as well as to free up land for carbon absorption and environmental enhancement.

Cristina Stewart of Oxford University, the study’s principal researcher, told the BBC: “We now know we need a more considerable reduction.”

“You are not required to be a vegetarian. Meatless recipes, on the other hand, will have a reduced impact in general.

“However, if you eat meat every day, cutting your meat consumption by 30% is equivalent to having two meat-free days per week.”

Reduced meat intake may have numerous health benefits in addition to the environmental impact.

While a meat-heavy diet has already been related to colon cancer, a recent study found that eating too much red and processed meat increases the risk of heart disease.