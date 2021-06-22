According to a survey, children’s enjoyment of writing has reached an all-time low.

According to a National Literacy Trust (NLT) report, only over a third (34.5%) of children and young people find writing enjoyable, compared to two out of five (39.8%) last year.

Since the topic was initially asked in 2010, this is the lowest level of writing delight recorded by the charity.

Only one in seven (15.2 percent) children and young people claimed they write something in their leisure time every day, according to the study, which was based on a survey of more than 40,000 youngsters aged eight to eighteen in 2021.

This is down 6.3 percentage points from 2020, when more than one-fifth of children and young people (21.5 percent) claimed they wrote every day. It’s also the lowest rate of daily writing in the last 11 years.

The past year has been incredibly tumultuous, so it’s no surprise that writing and writing satisfaction have reached new lows.

However, over two-thirds of young people (38.3%) felt that writing made them feel better, with some opting to write to cope with worry or stay in touch with others, according to the NLT survey.

According to the survey, two out of every five girls like writing in their spare time, compared to one out of every four boys.

Writing enjoyment decreases as people become older, with roughly twice as many five to eight-year-olds stating they love writing as those aged 16 and over.

“The pandemic in 2020, as well as the attendant lockdowns and school closures, not only disrupted children and young people’s learning, but also looked to have had a severe impact on their writing,” the paper concluded.

“While we can’t say for sure that the findings in this survey are a direct result of the pandemic and its aftermath, the percentage of children and young people who like writing is the lowest it’s been in over a decade.”

However, the study found that certain forms are increasingly being authored digitally, and that more young people are doing so. (This is a brief piece.)