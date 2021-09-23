According to a survey, bereaved people cannot afford to take time off work to mourn their loved ones.

According to study conducted by an end-of-life charity, bereaved people in the UK cannot afford to take time off work.

Almost half of those who had lost a loved one and were polled by Marie Curie claimed they couldn’t afford to take time off work and had returned to work before they were ready.

Nearly one-fifth of the grieving workers said they didn’t get paid time off, and more than half were concerned about losing their jobs if they took time off.

More than 400 HR experts were included in the study, which included 1,000 employed adults who had experienced a loss in the previous 12 months. In the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, the charity has called on companies to reassess their bereavement policies in order to better support bereaved employees.

Nyiesha Wollaston, a Londoner, claimed she felt like she was on another planet after her father Dennis died five weeks after being diagnosed, and that she was pressured to return to work before being chastised for not performing properly.

“I got a call from my brother while I was at work telling me our dad had two weeks to live,” the 29-year-old stated.

“I contacted [work]to inform them that my father was dying, and they expressed regret and asked that I notify them as soon as possible so that my mourning leave could begin.

“When my father passed away, I believed they were being helpful by informing me that my six-day mourning leave had begun. But grieving has no time limit, and I wasn’t ready when I returned to work the following week. I felt like I was on another planet.

“I received criticism throughout this time that I wasn’t performing at the same level as other persons in similar roles. That seemed reasonable at the time, but I was going through one of the most difficult periods of my life. And they were well aware of it.”

Employees should be supported to “do what is best for,” according to Ken Akers, head of HR at Marie Curie. Whether a person wishes to take time off or return to work to regain some feeling of normalcy, employees should be supported to “do what is best for.”

