According to a survey, African Americans and Millennials are more likely to donate to social justice organizations.

According to the Associated Press, trust in civil rights and community action nonprofits rebounded in 2020 after years of steady erosion.

According to the charity evaluator Give.org’s Profiles in Charity Trust and Giving survey, 16 percent of Americans have high trust in such charities, up 3% from 2019. More than 2,100 persons in the United States took part in the study, which had a margin of error of 2%.

According to the survey, 22% of Black and African Americans are more likely to donate to charities, whereas the same percentage is stated for Hispanics. A comparable reaction was given by 11% of Asian Americans and 9% of whites. Overall, 28 percent of individuals of color, compared to 16 percent of whites, said they would be likely to donate more if contacted.

The increase in willingness to donate has also been linked to a generational split. A quarter of millennials said they’d want to be contacted more frequently. That’s a far cry from the 2% of baby boomers and adults over the age of 77 who said the same thing.

Donors may regard charities as problem-solvers or crucial community institutions, according to Sam Graddy, diversity giving officer at Jackson Laboratory.

Graddy stated, “I can see where trust might increase in those types of groups.” “They appear to be focused on finding a solution.” However, the survey found that 55% of respondents do not want to hear from charity on a regular basis. “A lot of folks in our research do not want their door darkened by more solicitations,” says Leslie Lenkowsky, professor emeritus at Indiana University. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Elvia Castro, a manager at Give.org and one of the report’s authors, believes the racial justice movement is almost probably to blame for the decline in Americans’ trust in groups that promote social change.

Overall, 18 percent of those polled in 2020 have a high level of faith in charity, a proportion that has been stable between 17 and 19 percent since 2017. At the same time, fewer people feel charity trust is very important to their giving decisions, with the percentage dropping from 73% in 2017 to 63% in 2020.

