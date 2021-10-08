According to a study, the population of the American Bumblebee has decreased by about 90%.

The American bumblebee (Bombus pensylvanicus), once one of the most common bumblebees in the United States, is now in serious decline. The US Fish and Wildlife Service looked into a petition to list the species as endangered or vulnerable, and determined that it “may be merited.” According to a petition made by the Center for Biological Diversity and the Bombus Pollinators Association of Law Students of Albany Law School, the population has decreased by 89 percent and is on the verge of extinction.

According to the study, habitat loss, pesticides, disease, climate change, competition with honey bees, and genetic variety loss are all possible causes of the dramatic reduction.

“The American [bumblebee]has vanished from at least eight states in the last 20 years, largely in the Northeast, and it is in steep decline in many more,” according to the report.

It went on to say that the population in New York has dropped by 99 percent in relative abundance, and that the species is vanished from the northern half of Illinois. According to Live Science, the bumblebee is no longer found in Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Idaho, North Dakota, Oregon, and Wyoming, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

“In total, the American [bumblebee]has become exceedingly rare or probably extirpated from 16 states in the Northeast and Northwest; it has experienced decreases of over 90% in the upper Midwest, and declines of over 50% in 19 additional states in the Southeast and Midwest,” according to the report.

The American bumblebee pollinates several seasonal wildflowers in the spring, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. Bumblebees pollinate crops and gardens that grow fruits and vegetables, in addition to wildflowers.

Bees pollinate one-third of the food consumed, according to the Bee Conservancy, a non-profit dedicated to bee conservation.

The easiest approach to help bumblebees, according to the Department of Agriculture, is to plant a native habitat.

Existing rules and public land protections, according to the report, are insufficient to save bumblebees from extinction.

“The states that have seen some of the worst declines of the American [bumblebee]in the last 20 years are the same states that have seen some of the largest declines of the American [bumblebee]in the last 20 years are the same states that have seen some of the largest declines of the American This is a condensed version of the information.