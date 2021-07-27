According to a study, persons who have received Covid-19 may have lesser IQ.

According to experts, people who had been hospitalized with Covid were more likely to obtain a lower score on the Great British Intelligence Test.

The drop-off was much higher among individuals who had recovered from the infection after being put on a ventilator, according to the study, which looked at the outcomes of 81,337 people who took the test between January and December 2020.

People who had been infected with Covid underperformed the most on activities that needed planning, reasoning, and problem-solving skills when compared to those who had not been infected with the virus after the results had been adjusted for factors such as age, gender, income, and ethnic group.

The findings, according to Sky News, are consistent with reports of long-term Covid, which include symptoms such as “brain fog” and difficulties concentrating.

People who were put on a ventilator had a seven-point IQ drop, which was larger than those who had previously suffered a stroke or those who had learning difficulties.

The inadequacies could be caused by indications of Covid-19 infection, such as a high temperature or breathing difficulties. Only 4.8 percent of those who were unwell had any remaining symptoms, including 84.1 percent of those who were on a ventilator.

The scientists from Imperial College London, Kings College, and the Universities of Cambridge, Southampton, and Chicago advised against drawing conclusions solely on the basis of brain imaging data. However, they did suggest that more research be conducted.

Because only 275 people took the IQ test before and after being infected with the virus, it’s difficult to draw definitive conclusions regarding cause and effect.

The researchers noted in the publication, “Our findings give mounting evidence to support the hypothesis that Covid-19 infection is associated with cognitive impairments that persist throughout the recovery phase.”