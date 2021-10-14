According to a study, menopause leads women to quit their careers or work fewer hours.

According to study, menopausal symptoms and a lack of support are leading some women to take time off work or even quit their careers.

According to a poll of 3,800 British women, the menopause, or the months and years preceding up to it (known as the perimenopause), has had a significant impact on their employment.

The study was conducted for Dr. Louise Newson, a menopausal specialist who operates the non-profit Newson Health Research And Education.

She has collaborated with celebrities like as Davina McCall, a TV presenter, to raise awareness about the effects of menopause on women.

Newson’s newsletter and social media were used to promote the 12-question poll, which is being presented at the Royal College of GPs’ annual meeting.

According to the survey, 99 percent of women believe their perimenopausal or menopausal symptoms have had a negative influence on their employment, with over a third describing the impact as significant.

Due to their symptoms, 59 percent had taken time off work, with 18 percent missing more than eight weeks.

Reduced efficiency (45%), poor quality of work (26%), and poor concentration were all reasons for taking time off (7 percent ).

Half of those who spent at least eight weeks out from work quit or retired early.

Overall, one in every five women (21%) passed up the opportunity to pursue a promotion they would have otherwise pursued, 19% cut their hours, and 12 percent resigned.

The majority of the women polled (60%) reported their job did not provide any menopause support.

Only 5% of the women who were given a sick note had menopause listed on their certificate, but more than a third had anxiety or stress.

Only one-quarter of women (26%) discussed their hormones with their doctor, with 30% using depressive medication.

Despite the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence’s advice that low mood caused by menopause can be managed with hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or cognitive behavioral therapy, this is still the case.

“For far too long, menopausal women have been presented with an untenable choice: continue to endure with often devastating symptoms or abandon occupations they have worked so hard for,” Dr. Newson stated.

“In the United Kingdom, the average age of menopause is 51.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”