According to a study, lockdowns have impacted the way we think.

According to a new study, long-term lockdowns have had a profound long-term influence on how we think about the future and other people.

During the first UK lockdown, researchers discovered that prolonged social isolation and alterations in work patterns were associated to significant changes in people’s cognitive patterns.

The first lockdown, which began in March 2020, wreaked havoc on people’s social and professional lives.

Researchers looked examined people’s mental patterns as part of the new study to discover how the alterations affected our daily thoughts.

Over the course of a week, the team texted participants at random intervals during the day, asking what they had recently been thinking about and what they were doing.

The mental patterns were then compared to data collected before to the lockdown.

“Normally, people spend a lot of time thinking about other people and planning for the future in their daily lives,” study lead author Bront McKeown, a PhD student in York University’s department of psychology, said.

“We discovered that during lockdown, both of these cognitive patterns were disrupted.

“We discovered that during lockdown, people’s future thinking was reduced overall, and that it only seemed to occur at pre-lockdown levels when they were intensely engaged in work.

“We know that favorable mental health outcomes are linked to future thinking, so the fact that this type of thinking was reduced during lockdown should help explain some of the negative emotional changes observed.

“During lockdown, people were also a lot more alone. When they were alone, they tended to think less about other individuals than they did before the lockdown.

“However, on the rare instances that people were able to engage with others, they were more concerned with other people than they had been before lockdown.

“These findings show that the amount of time we spend thinking about other people is proportional to how much time we spend interacting with them: we are social thinkers because we live in a social world.

“When we are physically isolated for lengthy periods of time, we spend less time thinking about others, and when we do get to interact with others, we have a greater increase in our social thoughts.”