According to a study, listening to music while running helps compensate for mental tiredness.

A recent study reveals that listening to music while running can help people improve their performance when they are emotionally exhausted.

The study discovered that runners who ran while listening to a self-selected playlist after performing a cognitively taxing exercise performed at the same level as when they were not mentally weary.

Two experiments were used by researchers at the University of Edinburgh to see how music affected the running of 18 fitness enthusiasts.

With a group of nine exercisers, one test looked at the effects on interval running capacity (alternating between high and low intensity running and jogging), and the other looked at the effects on a 5km time-trial with a group of nine trained runners.

This good effect of self-selected music may assist people in improving the quality and impact of their workout sessions.

Before engaging in high-intensity exercise, the groups conducted a 30-minute computer-based cognitive exam that left them mentally exhausted.

They were put through the exam both with and without inspiring music that they chose.

The researchers considered the results of a baseline test that individuals completed without first completing a mentally taxing task or listening to music.

The researchers discovered that when mentally weary fitness enthusiasts ran with music, their interval running capacity was moderately higher than when they ran without music, and that it was the same as when they were not mentally fatigued.

With self-selected music versus no music, the 5km time-trial performances improved slightly.

According to the researchers, the good benefits of music could be related to a shift in the sense of effort when listening to music.

“Mental tiredness is a typical occurrence for many of us, and it can severely effect many of our day-to-day activities, including exercise,” said Dr Shaun Phillips of the University of Edinburgh’s Moray House School of Education and Sport. It is so beneficial to find safe and effective ways to decrease this detrimental influence.

“The findings suggest that listening to self-selected motivational music can aid active people in improving their endurance running ability and mental performance. (This is a short article)