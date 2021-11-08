According to a study, inequity and prejudice based on race, religion, and gender are on the rise in the NHS.

According to a Nuffield Trust assessment, inequity and discrimination among NHS employees are “growing worse.”

The NHS Employers, which is part of the NHS Confederation, commissioned the report, which details disparities based on race, religion, and gender.

It claims that Muslim employees are more than twice as likely as non-Muslim employees to face prejudice, and that male nurses are twice as likely as female nurses to advance up two wage bands.

The research is based on interviews with frontline workers and is titled Attracting, Supporting, and Retaining a Diverse NHS Workforce.

According to the report, 13 percent of Muslim employees felt discriminated against by a boss or colleague in the previous 12 months, compared to only 6% of non-religious employees.

According to the survey, 41 percent of male nurses progressed up two pay bands after nine years of service, compared to 20 percent of female nurses.

The survey indicated that those who choose to self-describe their gender are twice as likely to face prejudice as other employees.

Ethnic minority employees are 27 percent less likely than white employees to be “very senior managers,” the highest executive positions, according to the study, though there are substantial differences amongst trusts.

In 36 trusts, white personnel were at least twice as likely to be recruited from a shortlist as staff from ethnic minority groups, although the likelihood was the same in another 32.

Only two out of every five deaf NHS workers indicated they got the acceptable adjustments they needed at work during the epidemic, according to the research.

“Despite tremendous effort and innumerable initiatives, inequality amongst NHS employee groups persists or worsens – and the health sector lacks the instruments to rectify this,” the authors write.

“Crucial data is lacking, lesser-known groups are being disregarded, and there is a lack of understanding of what truly works to enhance diversity and equity.

“It also obstructs the health service’s ability to recruit and retain workers at a time when greater capacity is urgently needed and targets call for an additional 50,000 nurses,” says the report.

“On paper, the NHS has recognized for years that inequities and discrimination among workers are morally unacceptable and detrimental to excellent quality care,” said Dr William Palmer of the Nuffield Trust.

