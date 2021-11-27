According to a study, if China abandons its zero-tolerance goal, it might see over 630K daily COVID infections.

According to a new study, China might see over 637,155 COVID cases each day if it abandoned its zero-tolerance policy and embraced a pandemic approach similar to that used in the United States.

To prevent the spread of the disease, China’s zero-tolerance policy comprises closing borders and placing any local communities with reported cases under lockdown.

The conclusions of four mathematicians from Peking University were included in the paper, which was published in China CDC Weekly on Wednesday. They stated that the country would be at risk if entry-exit quarantine procedures were abolished without more effective vaccinations and specific treatments.

“The projections revealed the genuine probability of a huge epidemic, which would almost surely place an unbearable burden on the medical system,” they said in the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s report.

China, according to the researchers, needs to make a number of preparations before abandoning its COVID policy, including various levels of non-pharmaceutical therapies and more hospital beds.

According to the South China Morning Post, China had 25 confirmed COVID cases as of Saturday.

Some critics have claimed that China’s COVID plan is damaging the country’s economy, and have encouraged the government to take a new approach based on post-vaccination antibody levels and the duration of immunity after booster shots.

However, researchers using data from the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France showed that China might see 454,198 cases each day if it used a COVID approach similar to that used in France, and 275,793 cases if it used the same approach used in the United Kingdom.

According to the South China Morning Post, China’s zero-tolerance strategy also includes mandatory COVID tests to identify new cases every time a positive case is detected in a new part of the country, as well as long quarantine periods that vary depending on the city and province, but are at least 21 days.

Most of the countries studied had a greater natural immunity ratio and vaccination rate than China, which only immunized 54 percent of its population in August.

