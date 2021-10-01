According to a study, getting flu and Covid vaccines at the same time is safe.

According to a clinical investigation, the majority of reported side effects were mild to moderate.

When both vaccines were given on the same day, in different arms, there were no deleterious effects on the immunological response elicited by either.

The Combining Influenza and Covid-19 Vaccination (ComFluCov) trial investigated whether giving both vaccines at the same time was safe.

The findings, according to the researchers, support current coronavirus booster vaccine recommendations, which call for both vaccines to be administered concurrently whenever possible.

Dr. Rajeka Lazarus is the chief investigator for the ComFluCov project and a consultant in infectious diseases and microbiology at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW).

“By completing this trial, we were able to prove that people can be protected from both Covid-19 and flu at the same time,” she said.

Two Covid vaccinations and three flu vaccines were tried in all, for a total of six combinations.

Participants had already received one dosage of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and were waiting for their second dose.

The study enlisted the help of 679 volunteers from 12 NHS facilities across England and Wales.

At their first study appointment, they were randomly assigned to receive their second dose of the Covid vaccination and the flu vaccine, followed by a placebo at their second visit.

At their first visit, the second group received their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and a placebo, followed by the flu vaccination at their second visit.

A third research appointment was also scheduled for participants to address any side effects and provide a blood sample.

The most prevalent negative effects were discomfort and exhaustion around the injection site.

When Covid-19 and flu vaccination were given combined, the number of persons who reported at least one side effect increased in some cases, but the symptoms were mainly mild or moderate, according to the researchers.

According to the study, when the flu and Covid-19 vaccines were given concurrently, immune responses were retained, and 97 percent of subjects said they would be willing to have two vaccines at the same time.