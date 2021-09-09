According to a study conducted by the United States Air Force, one out of every three female service members is subjected to sexual harassment.

When servicewomen returned to civilian life, the rate remained remarkably stable, with one in every four female civilians reporting the same.

When evaluating rate-per-thousand analysis as a proportion of each ethnic group’s number of people in the Air Force, the Inspector General’s report published on Thursday found that while white service members experienced the most cases of sexual harassment, black service members had more.

In the rate-per-thousand analysis, White members were the largest racial group to have committed sexual harassment among the 299 investigations performed in 2020, but the evaluation indicated that Black members made up a bigger number of offenders.

The number of sexual assault reports received by the department in 2019 was at an all-time high, with nearly 1,700 involving military members.

Sexual jokes that make women uncomfortable were the most serious sort of harassment identified, followed by repeated attempts to develop an unwelcome sexual or romantic relationship and sexual comments about their looks or body, according to the survey.

Only one-quarter of men and women who reported sexual harassment were pleased with the complaint process.

More over 40% of female service members stated they were treated unfairly after registering a complaint, while 38% were told to drop the matter.

The investigation verified a previous finding by the Department of Defense that sexual assault is a felony that goes unreported.

Several female respondents who indicated they had been sexually harassed informed the Inspector General that they didn’t trust the chain of command to deal with the problem or that they were afraid of retaliation.

Gina Ortiz Jones, the Air Force’s Under Secretary, stated in a news release that the department would try to reestablish trust in order to keep servicewomen in the workforce, but she stopped short of laying out a plan to address the report’s gender inequities.

“These inconsistencies and trust gaps have an impact on our operational readiness—we don’t have time or talent to waste,” Jones added. “We will work hard to repair that trust and ensure that members of the Department of the Air Force, the ‘One Team’ our country requires to safeguard our air and space interests, can serve to their full potential.”

