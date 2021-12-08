According to a study, climate change could have a significant impact on bees.

According to a Newcastle University study, climate change has raised the danger of bees contracting lethal infections from varroa mites.

There is a serious threat to wild bee communities as a result of global climate changes that are increasing unpredictability.

Extreme weather events, such as cold bursts and the exceptional heatwaves of recent years, could persistently push temperatures above certain bumblebee species’ acceptable flight range.

The probability of contracting a disease caused by a varroa mite increases by 39% for every 1°C increase in temperature. These mites favor warmer conditions and have increased in abundance in a variety of UK regions, primarily Norfolk, North Yorkshire, and Lincolnshire.

Due to rising temperatures, the study found that Shropshire, Herefordshire, Powys, and Worcestershire were hotspots for the lethal bacterial honey bee illness European Foulbrood.

Flying Flowers, a flower merchant, is fighting back by raising national awareness about the predicament of bees in the UK.

It reads, “The ability of bees to pollinate is critical to the protection of our ecology.”

Bees provide us with a variety of products, not simply honey. Insect and bee pollination is thought to be responsible for one-third of the food we eat.

As we get closer to Christmas, this would imply that some of our holiday favorites, such as turkey, pigs in blankets, potatoes, and Christmas pudding, would be gone.

Build a bee hotel to provide a safe haven for hibernating bees. Plant flowers that bees adore, especially those that bloom in the cooler months, such as Abelia, Cosmos, or Snowdrop kinds.

Pesticides and fertilizers, for example, should not be used in your garden.

Make a bee bath for our fuzzy buddies so they can drink and clean.