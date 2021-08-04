According to a study, Britons are eager to shop in a sustainable manner.

According to a research, one out of every three Americans would be willing to give up deodorant and take fewer showers to help save the globe.

And if it meant being more sustainable – causing less damage to the world’s resources – individuals would wear the same clothing multiple times a week and patch outdated pieces.

Meanwhile, according to Dayrize research, the majority of Britons believe the government should require manufacturers to display a “sustainability grade” on all apparel labels.

While millions of people desire to purchase in a way that has a lower environmental impact, three-quarters of those polled feel it is “too difficult” to do so since it is impossible to know which products are environmentally friendly.

The Dayrize platform, which was created by a group of scientists who are passionate about addressing global sustainability challenges and advancing the circular economy, allows shoppers to easily determine whether the products they buy are non-hazardous, responsibly sourced, fully recyclable, and regenerative by using a simple product score of one to 100.

Dayrize claims to be the first platform to assess a product’s genuine sustainability score, allowing consumers to better understand the environmental impact of their purchases.

“Modern consumerism is rarely about what we really need; it’s about satisfying our desires,” said consumer behavior analyst Philip Graves. When making a purchase, the basic need to be fulfilled takes precedence, often to the extent of drowning out environmental considerations.

“If we want to shift consumer behavior toward more environmentally friendly purchases, we need to make it as simple as possible to consider the environmental impact of our choices. Giving customers a straightforward way to assess a product’s environmental credentials adds a new and crucial dimension to their purchasing decisions.”

More than half of the 2,000 adults polled said they would like to reduce their energy consumption at home, as well as change the products they use (41%), and mend and upcycle their clothing (36 per cent). Almost eight out of ten people (79%) say they are concerned about the sustainability of the things they buy; yet, this is easier said than done. “The summary has come to an end.”