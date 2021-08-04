According to a study, blood thinners minimize the requirement for organ support in some Covid patients.

According to studies, the blood thinner heparin may be able to lessen the requirement for organ support in moderately unwell people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19.

The treatment, according to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, does not aid patients in intensive care units who are critically ill with the disease.

The results came from a global clinical trial that enrolled 1,074 critically sick patients and 2,219 moderately ill patients between April and December 2020.

In moderately and critically ill patients brought to hospital with Covid-19, researchers in the United States compared the effects of taking a full dose of heparin vs a low dose of the drug.

Patients who are moderately ill are those who are admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 but do not require organ support, whereas critically ill patients are those who require intensive care, such as mechanical ventilation.

Full-dose heparin did not lower the need for organ support – and may even hurt severely ill patients – but it did assist individuals who were moderately ill, according to the researchers.

Blood clots were found throughout the body of several persons who died from Covid-19, even in the smallest blood vessels, according to previous research.

The authors discovered that full-dose heparin reduced the requirement for organ support by 99 percent in moderately unwell individuals compared to those who got low-dose heparin.

A small proportion of patients reported significant bleeding, according to the researchers, but this happened seldom.

Full-dose heparin reduced the incidence of blood clot-related events in critically sick patients, but it did not lower the requirement for organ support or raise their chances of leaving the hospital early following therapy, they added.

“These results make for a convincing example of how crucial it is to stratify patients with varying disease severity in clinical trials,” said Gary H Gibbons, director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) in Maryland, US.

“What may aid one group of patients may be ineffective or even detrimental to another.”